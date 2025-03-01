Banks leads Tulane against Tulsa after 24-point game

Tulane Green Wave (16-12, 10-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-17, 5-10 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Tulsa after Kaleb Banks scored 24 points in Tulane’s 78-64 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 8-7 in home games. Tulsa has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Green Wave are 10-5 against conference opponents. Tulane is second in the AAC giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Tulsa’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 74.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 73.5 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Gregg Glenn III is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.