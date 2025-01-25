Banks leads Illinois State against Bradley after 21-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (12-8, 4-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-3, 8-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Bradley after Dalton Banks scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 85-81 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves have gone 9-1 at home. Bradley is 15-3 against opponents over .500.

The Redbirds have gone 4-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Bradley averages 81.2 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.6 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Redbirds square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.