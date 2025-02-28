Banks and UMBC host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (18-11, 11-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-17, 5-10 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays Vermont after Marcus Banks scored 24 points in UMBC’s 78-74 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Retrievers are 8-8 in home games. UMBC ranks fourth in the America East with 14.7 assists per game led by Anthony Valentine averaging 3.0.

The Catamounts are 11-3 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 7-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMBC scores 80.5 points, 16.6 more per game than the 63.9 Vermont allows. Vermont’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than UMBC has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Banks is averaging 20.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

TJ Hurley is averaging 15.5 points for the Catamounts. Nick Fiorillo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.