Banks and the Tulane Green Wave visit conference foe North Texas

Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 7-3 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-6, 7-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaleb Banks and Tulane take on Brenen Lorient and North Texas in AAC action.

The Mean Green are 11-1 on their home court. North Texas has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Green Wave are 7-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane is second in the AAC allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

North Texas averages 68.2 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 67.6 Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Texas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 13.5 points for the Mean Green. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Banks is scoring 16.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Green Wave. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 17.3 points, 3.9 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.