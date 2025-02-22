Banks and Belmont host Murray State

Belmont Bruins (16-10, 11-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (17-7, 11-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Murray State after Jailyn Banks scored 20 points in Belmont’s 66-63 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Racers have gone 9-2 in home games. Murray State is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bruins have gone 11-4 against MVC opponents. Belmont scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Murray State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Belmont’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Murray State has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists. Katelyn Young is shooting 60.0% and averaging 25.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kendal Cheesman is averaging 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.