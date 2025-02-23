Banks and Belmont host Murray State

Belmont Bruins (16-10, 11-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (17-7, 11-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Murray State after Jailyn Banks scored 20 points in Belmont’s 66-63 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Racers are 9-2 on their home court. Murray State scores 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 11-4 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks sixth in the MVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Banks averaging 3.2.

Murray State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 70.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 73.5 Murray State allows.

The Racers and Bruins meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katelyn Young is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendal Cheesman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Tuti Jones is averaging 13 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

