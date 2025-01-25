Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Koker’s 23-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-10, 2-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Ball State after Chelby Koker scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 78-70 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 3-5 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 7-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks third in the MAC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Marie Kiefer averaging 6.1.

Northern Illinois scores 65.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 60.4 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koker is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Huskies. Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 11.2 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Grace Kingery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Ally Becki is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.