Ball State hosts Ohio after Richard’s 20-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (6-22, 4-13 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (23-7, 15-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Ohio after Alex Richard scored 20 points in Ball State’s 72-60 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals have gone 12-2 in home games. Ball State is third in the MAC scoring 72.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bobcats are 4-13 in MAC play. Ohio allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.6 points per game.

Ball State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Ohio averages 58.3 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 60.4 Ball State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richard is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Cardinals. Ally Becki is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 14.8 points for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 12.6 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.