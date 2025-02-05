Ball State hosts Bowling Green following Richard’s 23-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (11-10, 5-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (18-4, 10-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Bowling Green after Alex Richard scored 23 points in Ball State’s 61-51 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals have gone 10-1 in home games. Ball State is 16-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons are 5-5 in MAC play. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Erika Porter averaging 2.4.

Ball State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Bowling Green has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The Cardinals and Falcons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and 2.5 steals for the Cardinals. Richard is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amy Velasco is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Falcons. Lexi Fleming is averaging 14.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

