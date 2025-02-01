Ball State faces Western Michigan after Becki’s 23-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (8-11, 5-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (17-4, 9-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Western Michigan after Ally Becki scored 23 points in Ball State’s 83-61 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals have gone 9-1 in home games. Ball State scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Broncos are 5-4 in MAC play. Western Michigan allows 64.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 57.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 60.5 Ball State allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becki is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Alex Richard is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marina Asensio is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Broncos. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

