Ball State faces Ohio following Becki’s 20-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (16-4, 8-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (4-14, 2-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Ohio after Ally Becki scored 20 points in Ball State’s 81-62 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bobcats have gone 3-7 at home. Ohio allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

The Cardinals are 8-0 in MAC play. Ball State ranks second in the MAC with 16.3 assists per game led by Becki averaging 5.9.

Ohio is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 75.2 points per game, 2.3 more than the 72.9 Ohio gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Becki is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals. Alex Richard is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 81.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

