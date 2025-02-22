Ball State faces conference foe Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (8-18, 3-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-13, 6-7 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jermahri Hill and Ball State host Tyson Dunn and Buffalo in MAC play.

The Cardinals have gone 7-5 at home. Ball State is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulls have gone 3-10 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Dunn averaging 5.4.

Ball State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 71.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 74.5 Ball State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Batchelor is averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.