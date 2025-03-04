Ball State faces Buffalo after Richard’s 29-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (23-5, 12-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (22-7, 14-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Buffalo after Alex Richard scored 29 points in Ball State’s 55-45 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals are 11-2 in home games. Ball State ranks third in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Bulls have gone 12-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo has an 8-5 record against teams over .500.

Ball State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Buffalo averages 14.2 more points per game (74.6) than Ball State allows to opponents (60.4).

The Cardinals and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richard is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Ally Becki is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lani Cornfield is averaging 10.6 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulls. Chellia Watson is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.