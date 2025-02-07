Ball State Cardinals to host Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-14, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Ball State Cardinals (10-12, 4-6 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss travels to Ball State for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Cardinals are 4-5 on their home court. Ball State is seventh in the MAC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Jermahri Hill averaging 8.7.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-10 away from home. Southern Miss has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ball State averages 76.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 75.0 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Hill is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cobie Montgomery averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Denijay Harris is averaging 14.7 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.