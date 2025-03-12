Ball State Cardinals and Western Michigan Broncos play in MAC Tournament

Western Michigan Broncos (12-17, 8-10 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (24-7, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Western Michigan in the MAC Tournament.

The Cardinals’ record in MAC games is 16-2, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Ball State scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Broncos are 8-10 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 6-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ball State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Ball State won 55-45 in the last matchup on March 1. Alex Richard led Ball State with 29 points, and Hannah Spitzley led Western Michigan with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richard is shooting 54.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Cardinals. Madelyn Bischoff is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Spitzley is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Broncos. Marina Asensio is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.