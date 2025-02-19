Baldwin leads Penn State against Nebraska after 20-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-13, 3-12 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Nebraska after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 20 points in Penn State’s 75-73 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-5 in home games. Penn State scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 5.9.

Penn State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Nebraska averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Penn State gives up.

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanic Konan Niederhauser is averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is averaging 19.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.