Baldwin and Penn State host No. 16 Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (15-14, 5-13 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on No. 16 Maryland after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 22 points in Penn State’s 83-78 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions are 11-5 in home games. Penn State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terrapins are 11-6 in conference play. Maryland is third in the Big Ten allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Penn State averages 79.4 points, 12.4 more per game than the 67.0 Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Terrapins square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is averaging 14 points, 7.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Nittany Lions. Yanic Konan Niederhauser is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Derik Queen is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.