Bal, Santa Clara Broncos square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (15-12, 7-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-10, 9-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Santa Clara in WCC action Thursday.

The Broncos have gone 10-3 at home. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Johnny O’Neil paces the Broncos with 5.4 boards.

The Lions are 7-8 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Santa Clara makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Loyola Marymount averages 70.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 72.3 Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Neil is averaging 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Adama Bal is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Will Johnston averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.