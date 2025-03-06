Baker, Drexel Dragons square off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Drexel Dragons (16-10, 12-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-15, 8-8 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Wilson and Delaware host Amaris Baker and Drexel in CAA action Thursday.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-6 on their home court. Delaware is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dragons have gone 12-4 against CAA opponents. Drexel averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chloe Hodges with 4.7.

Delaware scores 62.8 points, 5.9 more per game than the 56.9 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 59.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 63.8 Delaware allows to opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Dragons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cara McCormack is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging nine points. Baker is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 59.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.