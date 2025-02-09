Baker and Drexel host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-11, 6-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-9, 7-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington after Amaris Baker scored 20 points in Drexel’s 50-47 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Dragons have gone 9-1 in home games. Drexel is first in the CAA with 16.0 assists per game led by Chloe Hodges averaging 4.5.

The Seahawks are 6-4 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA scoring 11.7 fast break points per game.

Drexel averages 58.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 65.3 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 8.6 more points per game (65.4) than Drexel allows (56.8).

The Dragons and Seahawks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games.

Evan Miller is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 9.6 points. Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 15.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 57.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.