Bailey leads Davidson against George Mason

George Mason Patriots (16-5, 7-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-7, 3-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts George Mason after Reed Bailey scored 32 points in Davidson’s 72-66 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 at home. Davidson ranks third in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Bailey averaging 3.7.

The Patriots have gone 7-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Davidson scores 75.9 points, 13.7 more per game than the 62.2 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Maddox is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.8 points. Jalen Haynes is shooting 57.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

