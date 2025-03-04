Bailey and the Davidson Wildcats take on conference foe Loyola Chicago

Davidson Wildcats (16-13, 6-10 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-10, 10-6 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reed Bailey and Davidson take on Des Watson and Loyola Chicago in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Ramblers are 15-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 6-10 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymany Houinsou is averaging 5.5 points for the Ramblers. Jayden Dawson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.