Ayo-Faleye, Vermont Catamounts take on the Maine Black Bears

Vermont Catamounts (14-11, 7-3 America East) at Maine Black Bears (16-9, 8-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -2.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ileri Ayo-Faleye and Vermont visit Kellen Tynes and Maine on Saturday.

The Black Bears have gone 8-1 at home. Maine ranks fifth in the America East with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Tynes averaging 5.5.

The Catamounts have gone 7-3 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maine makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Vermont averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Maine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Mantis is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.2 points. AJ Lopez is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Hurley is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Catamounts. Ayo-Faleye is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.