Ayo-Faleye and the Vermont Catamounts take on conference foe Binghamton

Vermont Catamounts (11-10, 4-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-12, 1-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ileri Ayo-Faleye and Vermont visit Tymu Chenery and Binghamton in America East play.

The Bearcats have gone 5-2 at home. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 69.7 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Catamounts are 4-2 in conference games. Vermont is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Binghamton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Callahan-Gold is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 10.1 points. Chenery is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Shamir Bogues is averaging 9.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Catamounts. Ayo-Faleye is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.