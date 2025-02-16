Avinger and the Georgia Bulldogs visit conference foe No. 8 Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs (10-15, 2-9 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-4, 8-3 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clara Strack and No. 8 Kentucky host Asia Avinger and Georgia in SEC action Sunday.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 at home. Kentucky scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 in conference matchups. Georgia averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kentucky averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Wildcats. Strack is averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Miyah Verse is averaging 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

