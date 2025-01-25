Avila and Saint Louis host George Washington

Saint Louis Billikens (12-7, 5-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-6, 2-4 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits George Washington after Robbie Avila scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 64-52 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-1 at home. George Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens are 5-1 in conference games. Saint Louis averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

George Washington’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Billikens match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 13.1 points. Rafael Castro is shooting 68.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 17.5 points. Avila is averaging 19.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

