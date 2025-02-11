Avery and the Oklahoma State Cowboys visit conference foe TCU

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-11, 4-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on TCU in Big 12 action Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs are 11-2 on their home court. TCU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.0.

The Cowboys are 4-8 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TCU’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Cowboys face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marchelus Avery is averaging 12.3 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.