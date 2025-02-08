Austin Peay takes on Central Arkansas after Haney’s 24-point showing

Central Arkansas Bears (6-18, 2-9 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-15, 4-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts Central Arkansas after Isaac Haney scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 74-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors have gone 5-4 at home. Austin Peay is sixth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Bears are 2-9 in conference games. Central Arkansas allows 76.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Austin Peay is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Governors. Anton Brookshire is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games.

Layne Taylor is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Cole McCormick is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.