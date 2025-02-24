Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb following McCubbin’s 25-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-16, 8-8 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Lipscomb after Tate McCubbin scored 25 points in Austin Peay’s 92-78 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Governors are 8-4 on their home court. Austin Peay is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bisons are 12-4 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Austin Peay scores 71.0 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 67.1 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 46.1% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.