Austin Peay hosts Kellman and FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 9-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 5-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Austin Peay after Keeshawn Kellman scored 22 points in FGCU’s 84-70 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors have gone 6-4 in home games. Austin Peay allows 74.0 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 9-3 in ASUN play. FGCU is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 72.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 74.0 Austin Peay allows to opponents.

The Governors and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Jevin Muniz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.