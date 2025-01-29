Austin Peay faces Stetson, looks for 5th straight road win

Austin Peay Governors (10-9, 5-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-10, 4-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Governors take on Stetson.

The Hatters are 8-2 in home games. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN scoring 67.6 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Governors are 5-3 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Stetson averages 67.6 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 63.9 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 60.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 67.9 Stetson gives up to opponents.

The Hatters and Governors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary McMillan is averaging nine points and 4.5 assists for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Governors. Anovia Sheals is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

