Auburn Tigers take on the Florida Gators in Final 4

Florida Gators (34-4, 17-4 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (32-5, 16-4 SEC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn and No. 3 Florida meet in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 16-4, and their record is 16-1 against non-conference opponents. Auburn scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Gators’ record in SEC action is 17-4. Florida has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gators won 90-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gators with 19 points, and Miles Kelly led the Tigers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

Clayton averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gators: 10-0, averaging 90.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

