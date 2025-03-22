Auburn Tigers play the Creighton Bluejays in second round

Creighton Bluejays (25-10, 17-6 Big East) vs. Auburn Tigers (29-5, 16-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn faces Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 16-4 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is 27-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bluejays are 17-6 against Big East teams. Creighton is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn scores 83.8 points, 14.1 more per game than the 69.7 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.9 points. Johni Broome is averaging 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.