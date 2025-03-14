Auburn plays in SEC Tournament against the Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (22-10, 11-8 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Auburn plays Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers are 15-3 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is 20-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Rebels’ record in SEC action is 11-8. Ole Miss is 21-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

Auburn scores 85.2 points, 13.2 more per game than the 72.0 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss scores 7.8 more points per game (77.8) than Auburn allows to opponents (70.0).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Auburn won 106-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Johni Broome led Auburn with 24 points, and Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pedulla is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.