Auburn hosts Pierre and Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-7, 5-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-13, 3-9 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Auburn after Khamil Pierre scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 85-77 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Auburn averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Commodores have gone 5-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in the SEC scoring 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Mikayla Blakes averaging 10.4.

Auburn averages 68.7 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 66.2 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Commodores meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deyona Gaston is scoring 22.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

Jordyn Oliver is averaging 3.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

