Auburn hosts Florida following McGill’s 21-point performance

Florida Gators (11-9, 2-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (10-10, 1-6 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Auburn after Liv McGill scored 21 points in Florida’s 80-63 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 at home. Auburn is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators have gone 2-4 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn averages 69.0 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 67.0 Florida allows. Florida averages 16.7 more points per game (77.9) than Auburn gives up to opponents (61.2).

The Tigers and Gators match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deyona Gaston is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Audia Young is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeriah Warren averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. McGill is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.