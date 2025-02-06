Auburn faces Texas A&M following Gaston’s 31-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (10-11, 3-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-11, 2-7 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Texas A&M after Deyona Gaston scored 31 points in Auburn’s 83-66 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers are 7-4 in home games. Auburn has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 3-6 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M allows 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Auburn scores 69.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 65.4 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is shooting 53.7% and averaging 22.0 points for the Tigers. Yuting Deng is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Ware is averaging 6.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Aggies. Aicha Coulibaly is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.