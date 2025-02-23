Auburn faces No. 18 Alabama following Deng’s 27-point showing

Auburn Tigers (12-14, 3-10 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-6, 8-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits No. 18 Alabama after Yuting Deng scored 27 points in Auburn’s 98-88 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide have gone 11-2 in home games. Alabama averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-10 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Alabama averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 8.1 more points per game (69.4) than Alabama allows (61.3).

The Crimson Tide and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Crimson Tide. Zaay Green is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Deyona Gaston is averaging 22.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Deng is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.