Auburn faces No. 15 Oklahoma on 4-game road slide

Auburn Tigers (12-11, 3-7 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits No. 15 Oklahoma looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Sooners are 10-2 in home games. Oklahoma is seventh in the SEC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 2.8.

The Tigers have gone 3-7 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma averages 86.2 points, 24.9 more per game than the 61.3 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst is averaging 15 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Deyona Gaston is shooting 54.0% and averaging 21.8 points for the Tigers. Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.