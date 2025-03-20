Auburn and Alabama State meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama State Hornets (20-15, 15-6 SWAC) vs. Auburn Tigers (28-5, 16-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -32.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Alabama State.

The Tigers are 16-4 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 15-6 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Auburn averages 83.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 72.1 Alabama State allows. Alabama State has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.5 points. Johni Broome is averaging 20.4 points and 10 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amarr Knox is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hornets: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.