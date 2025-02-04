Astros will retire Billy Wagner’s No. 13 in honor of his induction into Hall of Fame

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros all-time saves leader Billy Wagner will have his jersey number retired, an honor that coincides with his induction into the Hall of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.

Wagner’s No. 13 will be the 10th number retired by the Astros during a ceremony Aug. 16. He’ll be inducted July 27 in Cooperstown with Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Dave Parker and Dick Allen.

Wagner, a three-time All-Star, saved 225 games for the Astros from 1995-2003. The hard-throwing lefty finished fourth in 1999 NL Cy Young Award voting after recording 39 saves in 42 opportunities and recording a 1.57 ERA with 124 strikeouts and 35 hits allowed in 74 2/3 innings. Opponents batted just .135 against him that year.

Wagner was traded to Philadelphia in 2003, and he went on to save 197 games for the Phillies, Mets, Red Sox and Braves before he retired in 2010.

Christian Walker, who signed with the Astros in December and had planned to wear No. 13, will switch to No. 8.

