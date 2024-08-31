Astros’ Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through 6 innings against the Royals

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through six innings Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.

He has thrown 78 pitches and struck out five and walked two.

The 30-year-old Valdez threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1, 2023. He nearly had a second one earlier this month before Corey Seager homered with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win over Texas Aug. 6.

Valdez retired the first three batters before walking Paul DeJong to start the second. But he still faced the minimum in that inning after Freddy Fermin grounded into a double play before Nick Loftin grounded out.

Valdez struck out the side in the third and struck out one in the fourth.

He needed some help from his defense to get out of the fifth. There was one out in the inning when Fermin hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Jeremy Peña. He fielded it and made a leaping throw that bounced to Victor Caratini at first just before Fermin’s foot hit the bag.

Valdez smiled and pointed at Peña after Fermin was called out. Loftin then grounded out for the third out.

Dairon Blanco walked to start the sixth, but Valdez retired the next three batters to end the inning.

Houston’s last no-hitter came on April 1 by Ronel Blanco in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Astros led 1-0 after a home run by Ben Gamel in the third inning.

