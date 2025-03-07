Askew leads Long Beach State against Cal Poly after 29-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (13-18, 7-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-24, 3-16 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces Cal Poly after Devin Askew scored 29 points in Long Beach State’s 70-63 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach have gone 3-10 at home. Long Beach State is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 7-12 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 4-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Askew is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals. TJ Wainwright is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Owen Koonce is averaging 17.1 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 0-10, averaging 66.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.