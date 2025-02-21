Asidanya and UNC Greensboro host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-14, 2-9 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-6, 10-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Western Carolina after Makiah Asidanya scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 68-60 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Spartans have gone 13-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Khalis Cain leads the Spartans with 8.4 boards.

The Catamounts are 2-9 in conference games. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina scores 19.9 more points per game (72.1) than UNC Greensboro allows (52.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Tyja Beans is averaging 12.6 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts. Chelsea Wooten is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 62.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.