Ashby leads Queens against Eastern Kentucky

Queens Royals (16-10, 9-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-11, 9-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Eastern Kentucky after Chris Ashby scored 30 points in Queens’ 92-87 overtime win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 8-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 3.0.

The Royals are 9-4 in ASUN play. Queens has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Royals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Colonels. George Kimble III is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Royals. Ashby is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.