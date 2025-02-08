Ashby and Queens host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (16-8, 8-3 ASUN) at Queens Royals (15-9, 8-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts Lipscomb after Chris Ashby scored 27 points in Queens’ 63-47 win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Royals have gone 8-3 at home. Queens is the top team in the ASUN with 12.0 fast break points.

The Bisons are 8-3 in conference games. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Queens scores 75.8 points, 8.8 more per game than the 67.0 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb scores 6.0 more points per game (78.4) than Queens gives up to opponents (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Colimerio is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Royals. Ashby is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 19.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Gyasi Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.