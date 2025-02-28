Asensio and Western Michigan host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (21-7, 13-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-15, 7-8 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Ball State after Marina Asensio scored 26 points in Western Michigan’s 77-66 victory over the Akron Zips.

The Broncos have gone 6-7 at home. Western Michigan has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 13-2 against MAC opponents. Ball State averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Western Michigan’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State scores 9.8 more points per game (73.1) than Western Michigan gives up (63.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asensio is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 assists. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ally Becki is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Cardinals. Alex Richard is averaging 16 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.