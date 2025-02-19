Asare and VCU host Saint Bonaventure

VCU Rams (11-15, 5-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-20, 1-13 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Saint Bonaventure after Mary-Anna Asare scored 24 points in VCU’s 76-57 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Bonnies are 4-8 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rams are 5-9 against conference opponents. VCU averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game VCU allows. VCU averages 57.9 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 70.2 Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is shooting 37.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Asare is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.7 points and 1.7 steals. Zoli Khalil is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 0-10, averaging 51.2 points, 22.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.