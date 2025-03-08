Arnolie and the Brown Bears take on conference foe Yale

Brown Bears (11-15, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (4-22, 3-10 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mackenzie Egger and Yale host Grace Arnolie and Brown in Ivy League play.

The Bulldogs are 2-10 on their home court. Yale is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 5-8 in Ivy League play. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Aiello averaging 2.7.

Yale’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 60.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 70.8 Yale allows.

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is averaging 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Grace Thybulle is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Arnolie is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Isabella Mauricio is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 51.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 53.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.