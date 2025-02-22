Army visits Bucknell following Curry’s 25-point performance

Army Black Knights (16-11, 10-5 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (14-14, 10-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Bucknell after Ryan Curry scored 25 points in Army’s 76-69 victory against the American Eagles.

The Bison are 10-3 in home games. Bucknell is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Knights are 10-5 in conference games. Army has a 7-7 record against opponents above .500.

Bucknell scores 72.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 73.7 Army gives up. Army averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 21.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the last 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.